North Island College is looking for families to host International students (courtesy NIC)

With a rough housing market in the region, North Island College International students are finding it more and more difficult to find a place to live.

Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at NIC Randall Heidt says that’s why they’ve put a call out to Comox Valley residents to serve as hosts for those students.

“Well with about a 0.5 percent vacancy rate it can be challenging for students as well as others to find places to stay,” he says.

“Home-stays add so much more of that family experience. It’s much more than just a place to stay.”

Heidt says they’re looking for “peer-stay homes”, where students make their own meals, and “home-stays”, where the host family provides food for the student.

The 0.5 percent vacancy rate is one of the lowest rates on Vancouver Island. Heidt says you can find more details about becoming a host to International students through NIC’s website.