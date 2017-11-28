The Comox Valley salvation Army is looking for volunteers in their Christmas Kettle campaign (photo by Justin Goulet)

The Comox Valley Salvation Army continues to work hard through the holiday season.

Community Ministries Director Brent Hobden says they’re expecting about 700 individuals and families to receive a Christmas hamper this year as part of their annual program.

“That’s over and above all the services that we run throughout the year,” he says. Hobden notes some of the programs they offer are anger management classes, healthy boundaries and life skills.

He says the Christmas hampers will be going out within the next 3 weeks. He adds that they’re also hoping for more volunteers on their Christmas Kettle campaign.

“That’s the red kettle that you see around the Comox Valley. We have them in 12 different locations. They’re out from Monday all the way through Saturday for 12 hours each and every day, so we can always find opportunities for people to volunteer.”

Money from the Kettles goes towards the Christmas hampers each year. Hobden says they’re also looking for unwrapped Christmas toys for families in need this holiday season. For more details on getting involved, visit www.cvsalarmy.ca.