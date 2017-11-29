The Everybody Deserves a Smile campaign is still looking for toques, mitts and socks

The annual Everybody Deserves a Smile campaign is down to its last 2 weeks.

Founder Chantal Stefan says Comox Valley students make care-packages for people living on the streets in the region and across the Island, as well as some sections of the mainland in Vancouver.

“Every bag is hand-painted by the student, with a Christmas card also made by the student – kindergarten into Grade 12,” she says.

Stefan says the campaign is a great learning experience for the students involved.

“Our students are learning lessons on homelessness, active citizenship, addictions, poverty, project management and marketing.”

Ecole Puntledge Park Elementary is the home-base for the project, but Stefan says there are a number of community partners.

“By December 11th, we need hundreds of donations still.” She says they still need toques, socks and mitts before the packages are delivered.

More details about Everybody Deserves a Smile can be found at edas.ca.