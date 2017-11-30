NIC is now accepting applications into its business degree from managers who have completed courses in the McDonald's Management Development program (image courtesy NIC)

McDonald’s Canada and North Island College are celebrating the launch of a first-of-its-kind agreement on Vancouver Island. The new program helps creates ways for McDonald’s restaurant managers to access a business degree.

Students can now receive up to 20 percent of their NIC Bachelor of Business Degree credits when they complete their McDonald’s Management Training courses.

In a release from the College, former NIC Business Department Chair and current Associate Dean, Arts, Science and Technology Bill Parkinson said, “Many students bring work experience into the classroom. Our comprehensive review of the McDonald’s management training modules found the courses met the learning outcomes for many NIC business courses and this partnership we’re creating greater access for students who may not have thought a degree was possible.”

With the agreement in place, prospective students who have completed management training courses at McDonald’s and met NIC’s admission requirements will be offered a seat in NIC’s Bachelor of Business Administration, General Management Major.

If a McDonald’s employee completes all of their management training modules, they will earn 24 NIC credits, which is the equivalent of eight business courses. This means a savings of more than $2,300 in tuition.

“We’re extremely excited to see this partnership come into fruition,” said Stuart Aldred, local McDonald’s owner/operator in the NIC release.

“As we look to expand our teams here on Vancouver Island, I’m very happy to see we can simultaneously offer exciting new opportunities for growth and education through amazing institutions like NIC.”