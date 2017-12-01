BC Ferries saw record traffic over the summer. The company has released its second quarter results.

Vehicle traffic was the highest it’s ever been for the period and passenger traffic was the highest it’s been in 20 years. The company also saw jumps in both revenue and operating costs at 3.5 per cent and 3.4 per cent respectively.

Capital expenditures hit $52.3 million as the company worked on things like upgrading the Spirit of British Columbia, improving customer facing technology and finishing the Salish-class project.

BC Ferries says the record traffic points to the need to increase capacity which means adding new ships and upgrading infrastructure.