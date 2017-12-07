Fog moves in on a Courtenay, B.C. street on Dec.6, 2017. Photo by James Wood/98.9 The Goat/Vista Radio

COURTENAY, B.C – Foggy weather has brought a special air quality statement to the Comox Valley.

Elevated pollution levels in the valley are expected, due the high concentrations of fine particulates that are expected to persist until the weather conditions change.

“Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted,” read the advisory.

“Staying indoors and in air conditioned spaces helps to reduce fine particulate exposure. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.”

Due to the advisory, open burning restrictions are in effect within the valley within 15 kilometres of Courtenay City Hall. The restrictions will last for the next three days, with no new fires allowed to be started and no new material allowed for existing fires.

Further information air quality levels can be found at www.bcairquality.ca.