CUMBERLAND, B.C- Luck was with a Cumberland homeowner this morning.

Around 10:05 a.m. the Cumberland fire department was called to respond to a chimney fire in the village, at a house on Bruce Street.

A single fire engine responded, and mutual aid from Courtenay was called in due to concerns that the home’s attic had caught on fire as well.

Upon arrival, firefighters found that the flames hadn’t spread to the rest of the structure, and the mutual aid was called off.

A total of 10 firefighters and three fire engines were called to the scene during the fire, according to Cumberland Deputy Fire Chief Craig Windley.

The home avoided damage in the incident.

However, Windley said the homeowner will have to clean their chimney in the future.