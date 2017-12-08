COURTENAY, B.C- Transit use in the Comox Valley has gone up, according to 2016 statistics from the federal government.

The stats, which were examined and compiled by Invest Comox Valley, broke down the driving and commuting habits of residents in the area. The data showed that people who lived in the region in 2016 were more likely to drive themselves to work, sitting at 79.5 per cent of the population.

This was higher than the rest of B.C, which had 70.5 per cent of residents driving to work, and Canada as a whole, which was sitting at 74 per cent. Workers using transit in the Comox Valley were around 2.3 per cent of the population, in contrast to the rest of B.C at 13.1 per cent, and 12.4 per cent in the rest of Canada.

However, residents of the valley were slightly more likely to bike at 3.6 per cent, higher than 2.5 per cent in the rest of B.C and 1.4 per cent in the rest of Canada. The use of transit had also risen from 1.8 per cent in 2011 to it’s present level.

The statistics were drawn from the 2016 census conducted by the federal government.