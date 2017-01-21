The third annual Comox Valley Autism Speaks Canada Walk is looking for volunteers to help with this year’s event. The event will be taking place on April 2nd this year.

Organizer Robyn Nicholson says the goal of the walk is to raise money and also show support for those with Autism.

Nicholson says the event has grown each year with more participants coming out to do the walk.

Nicholson says they are in the process of recruiting volunteers for this year’s event. If you’re interested, you can contact her through the autism speaks website at support.autismspeaks.ca.