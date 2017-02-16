An open house on rural education is taking place Friday evening in the Comox Valley.
It’s one of a number of open houses being held across the province to gather feedback on the importance of rural schools and rural education programs.
The government is targeting having a rural education strategy developed by this summer.
According to the government, the strategy is aimed at finding long-term solutions for the challenges facing rural school districts and communities.
The open house is taking place at Mark R. Isfeld Secondary from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Feedback can also given through the rural education section of the government engagement website at http://engage.gov.bc.ca/ruraleducation.