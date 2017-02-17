Comox council continues to support new outdoor spaces in the downtown area.

At its meeting this week, council approved a new patio space for Toscanos Restaurant and also renewed the agreement for the parklet space outside the Komox Grind.

Acting Mayor Marg Grant says the outdoor spaces, both public spaces like parklets and private spaces like business patios encourages people to spend more time downtown.

Grant says council has received a lot of positive feedback from the public on the parklets as areas for people to come and gather.