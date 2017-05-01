Comox Valley RCMP say the presence of a private drone over an active police incident is a concern.

Police were called out to a report of a man with a firearm on Tull Avenue in Courtenay.

The situation was resolved safely, but a private drone was being flown over the area while members were dealing with the incident. Constable Rob Gardner says police learned the drone was live broadcasting the event, which jeopardizes the safety of everyone involved.

Gardner says that “It is imperative [that] officers are able to move and position tactically and in some cases remain undetected in areas around the scene. When such information is being [shared] in real-time across the Internet, it doesn’t only jeopardize our officers’ safety, but could potentially jeopardize our ability to see a situation come to a safe resolution.”

Gardner notes having private drones in the airspace over a scene can also impact police air supports like helicopters.