Comox Strathcona Waste Management is launching a new program to try and reduce illegal dumping in the region.

Bylaw Compliance Officer Michael Dinesen says it’s a growing problem in the region, noting they’ve identified 500 illegal dump sites since 2012.

He says the new program will be a combination of an education campaign and increased enforcement.

Dinesen says a majority of items that are dumped illegally could be disposed of properly for little or no cost. He notes information on where to properly dispose of items can be found on the CSWM website.