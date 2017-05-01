Cannabis for Health is looking to raise awareness about the benefits of marijuana.

Spokesperson Ernie Yacub says the group is holding weekly sessions in Cumberland every Friday.

“Many people are just now learning about the plant and its many uses as a medicinal herb and would like to talk to somebody. People have very specific needs and illnesses that they would like to talk to people about,” he says.

Cannabis for Health‘s store-front is right beside the Waverly Hotel in Cumberland.

On May 5th, there will be a presentation on using cannabis to reduce or discontinue the use of opiates, along with a talk by hip-replacement patient Nikki Lastreto on using cannabis for post-operative pain.