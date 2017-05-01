The City of Courtenay will hold a flag raising ceremony to mark the National Day of Mourning at Simms Park on April 28th (Google Maps)

The City of Courtenay is marking the National Day of Mourning on Friday morning.

Occupational Health and Safety Advisor for the city Paige Knapman says there will be a number of speakers at an event at Simms Park.

Knapman says the event honors the lives of workers who died on the job.

“There are further events going forward across the province [British Columbia]. A lot of them are flag raising events. We will raise a flag to recognize the day.” The event goes at 10 AM.

The Threads of Life organization will be on hand, as well as WorkSafeBC, the Labour Council, CUPE 556, and representatives from the City of Courtenay.

Last year, there were 144 workplace-related fatality claims accepted by WorkSafeBC.