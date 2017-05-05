Elevate the Arts will take place in the Comox Valley in June. Photo courtesy: NIC

North Island College is looking for volunteers to be part of a Living Library.

Associate Director of NIC’s Office of Global Engagement, Cathy Mutis says a ‘living library’ is made up of volunteers who will take part in 15-minute conversations about their experiences.

She says they are specifically looking for people who could share personal experiences about being part of a group that has been affected by stereotype, stigma or prejudice.

“Working in the Office of Global Engagement a lot of what we do is about diversity and supporting diversity awareness,” says Mutis. “We really wanted to do something that would bring the community together, one conversation at a time.”

The Living Library will take place at Elevate the Arts on June 3rd.

Mutis says they are accepting applications from people across the region who may be able to travel to the Comox Valley on June 3rd.

You can apply through nic.bc.ca/livinglibrary. The deadline to apply is May 12th.