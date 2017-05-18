WorkSafeBC has launched their 7th annual Cone Zone campaign.

The initiative is aimed at raising awareness about the safety of roadside workers.

Spokesperson Trina Pollard says in the last decade, 15 roadside workers have died and over 200 injured across BC after being hit by a vehicle while on the job.

“Worker safety is a shared responsibility and what we’re doing is reminding drivers to slow down when driving through a cone zone, pay attention to instructions [from roadside workers and signs]…and to definitely leave their phone alone.”

Pollard reminds residents that roadside workers include anyone that works alongside or close to roads and in close proximity to traffic.