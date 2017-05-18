The CVRD and BC Transit are offering special service to residents on the long weekend.

Manager of Transit and Sustainability Mike Zbarsky says free bus service will be offered from downtown Courtenay up to the festivities in Cumberland.

“This special service is actually a regular service that the CVRD and BC Transit have offered for the last few years. Previously being a stat holiday, there was no transit service on that day.

We were getting a lot of requests from people that wanted to get up there [Cumberland] and didn’t have a way to get up there other than the bus. About 4-5 years a go we started this service and it’s been running ever since.”

The free service will run from about 7 AM to 5 PM on Monday, May 22nd.