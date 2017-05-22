The Discovery Passage Aquarium in Campbell River is set to welcome residents and tourists this summer.

Spokesperson Alexandra Pulton says there are some new features this season, including a bubble tank, which allows users to experience life underwater.

“It’s allowing them to kind of get a glimpse of what it’s like to be under the sea and what it is to be there as a diver without actually diving. A lot of people don’t have their diving licenses or the means to get one,” she says.

More information on the aquarium are available on its website.