Comox Fire is offering an emergency preparedness session this week.

Assistant Fire Chief Jim Lariviere says it’s a free session to help people get prepared.

“It’s personal emergency preparedness, so they [attendees] learn what they need to do in the 72 hours immediately after any emergency.”

Lariviere says the topics will include how to put together emergency kits and household plans so everyone knows what to do in the event of a disaster.

Those interested in attending should register by contacting Comox Rec. The session goes on Friday, May 26th from 10 AM until 12 PM at the Fire Hall.