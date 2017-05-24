Overdose prevention services has been expanded on the North Island.

A new services site has been set up in Campbell River, in partnership between Island Health and AIDS Vancouver Island.

North Island Medical Health Officer, Doctor Charmaine Enns says the site provides a place where those with substance use disorder can use with appropriate supports available should an overdose occur.

She notes it’s one part of a multi-faceted approach to try and deal with the overdose crisis.

“We have the same or close to the same rate of overdose deaths in the North Island as in the other areas on the Island. So even though our absolute numbers are smaller, the rate per population is pretty much the same.”

Enns says this is the second overdose prevention site on the North Island – the first is in Courtenay.

Enns adds that along with emergency intervention, the sites provide connection to other harm reduction programs and possible treatment.