It’s looking like it’ll be a sunny and warm summer for the BC Coast.

The Weather Network has released it’s seasonal outlook forecast for the next three months.

Meteorologist Michael Carter says it’s been a cold, wet spring here on the coast, but we’ve now turned the corner into what is forecast to be a warm, dry summer.

Carter notes we’re in the middle of a transition phase between a La Nina and an Nino systems, which is why we’re seeing the unusual weather this year.

“At least through August and most likely beyond [there will] be above normal temperatures dominating. Of course that doesn’t mean there won’t be occasional bouts of cooler weather…but for the most part the big picture story this year is gonna be warm and with about a normal amount of precipitation.”

Carter says we can expect above average temperatures and normal precipitation through until at least August and possibly into the early fall.