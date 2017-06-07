British Columbia MLA’s will be back in Victoria in two weeks but a lot of questions remains as to what will happen next. The legislature will be recalled on June 22nd.

Government House Leader Mike de Jong says the first step will be electing a House Speaker.

Retired political science professor Allan Warnke says with a one-seat difference between the two sides, the big question is who will be chosen as Speaker.

He says just because a Speaker is from a particular party, it doesn’t mean they will support that party in a tie vote.

“There is a convention that the Speaker always sides with the government in case of a tie, so the precedent is there, so if I were John Horgan, I’d entertain the idea of Linda Reid continuing on as Speaker,” he says.

Mike de Jong notes that following the election of a Speaker, the government will be testing the confidence of the house.