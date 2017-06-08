BC residents were presented the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers at Government House in Victoria (Stacey Brenson)

The President of the Comox Valley Food Bank is one of many BC residents who have been recognized for their volunteer work in the community.

Jeff Hampton has received the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers.

He says he’s been working with the Food Bank for over 30 years.

“The Food Bank brings in donated food, [and] we go and buy food to pass on to anybody in the Valley who requires and is in need of food,” he says.

Stacey Brenson from Courtenay also received a medal for her work with the Fine Arts Academy at NIDES (North Island Distance Education School). She has been volunteering there since 2012.

She says that she was honoured and humbled to receive the recognition.

In total, 33 people from across BC were awarded medals.