Shortly after opening its doors, the Athadawoosh medical marijuana dispensary on the K’omoks First Nation has been shut down.

RCMP say they received a tip that drugs were being illegally trafficked out of the facility. Two individuals were arrested but later released as part of the closure.

A dispensary spokesperson says he’s disappointed with the closure, and that the goal was to provide medical cannabis. and not have it used for recreational use.

As of now, marijuana store-fronts are illegal in Canada.

A K’omoks First Nation spokesperson says the dispensary was not supported by the First Nation.