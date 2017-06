18-year-old Aislynn Hessler has been found safe & sound by local Mounties (Comox Valley RCMP)

The Comox Valley RCMP is thanking the public for their assistance in locating a missing girl.

18-year-old Aislynn “Lynn” Hessler was reported missing earlier Wednesday. Constable Rob Gardner of the Comox Valley RCMP says she has since been located safe & sound.

Gardner and the RCMP thank all those that assisted with the investigation.