An upcoming event is set to raise funds for the Comox Valley Special Olympics.

CVSO spokesperson Randy James says the Law Enforcement Torch Run goes on June 25th.

He notes the event was started by the RCMP, and is about raising awareness on what the organization (Special Olympics) has to offer.

“We offer 11 different programs, so there’s a lot of different things going on in the community on a year-round basis and that all costs money, so these funds will definitely be a positive in terms of supporting our athletes who all live on fixed budgets,” he says.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run goes on Sunday, June 25th at Simms Park in Courtenay. For more info and to register for the run, visit the event website at: obc.kintera.org.

49 athletes and coaches from the Valley are set to participate in the 2017 Provincial Summer Games in Kamloops next month. For further details on the Games, visit: specialolympics.bc.ca.