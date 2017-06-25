The BC Ferries summer schedule is starting up, but not fully.

Spokesperson Deborah Marshall says some extra sailings begin this weekend, while others will get underway for the long weekend.

“We have had an issue with the Coastal Inspiration where her refit is being extended because we have to make repairs for a propeller hub.”

While the Coastal Inspiration is unavailable, the Queen of Coquitlam will be providing a reduced number of extra sailings on the on the Horseshoe Bay-to-Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay-to-Langdale routes.

Marshall says all the repairs are expected to be completed by the Canada Day long weekend, at which point the full summer schedule will be in effect across the fleet.