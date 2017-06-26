Comox Valley Hospice beds will be moving.

Island Health has made the decision to re-locate the beds so that assisted dying services can be provided on-site.

Concerns have been raised in the community about the absence of that service at the beds’ current location at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Island Health Spokesperson Elin Bjarnason says the quality of care provided at St. Joseph’s has been excellent, but a new non-denominational location will be found to house the beds.

“What we will be doing is continuing to consult with key partners in the community, as well as with the general community around preferred locations.”

Bjarnason says the goal is to have a preferred location for the beds selected by the fall.