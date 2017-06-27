The Comox Fire Department is offering kits for homeowners to protect their residence from interface fires.

Fire Chief Gord Schreiner says the department has Wasp sprinkler kits for sale, which can be used if a wildfire breaks out.

“From the firefighting standpoint, if we do get an interface fire anywhere here in the Valley, our resources can be quickly exhausted.”

He adds that, “if people can help to protect their own homes by reducing vegetation and having some sprinkler system water sources available [that] would certainly help us all.”

Schreiner says the kits are designed to wet down roofs to protect them from sparks and embers given off by wildfires. The kits are available at the Comox Fire Hall.