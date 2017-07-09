Crews continue to battle wildfires on the interior on BC.

The province’s Chief Fire Information Officer Kevin Skrepnek says firefighters and emergency personnel from across the province are assisting in the fight. “Our efforts today remain focused on keeping people safe, keeping highways that serve our evacuation routes open,” he says.

“We are expecting additional support…we have made a request for over 300 personnel, both fire crews and specialist positions.”

Meanwhile, the provincial government is putting aside $100-million towards rebuilding communities affecting by the wildfires.

The Canadian Red Cross has opened up its donation page to assist victims. Donations can be made through their website: donate.redcross.ca.