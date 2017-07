Vaughn Drean was last seen on Saturday, July 8th (Comox Valley RCMP)

Comox Valley RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Royston man.

69 year old Vaughn Drean was last seen on Saturday, July 8th.

He’s believed to be driving a 2005 white Pontiac Sunfire.

Police say family and friends are very concerned for his well-being, noting it’s out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.