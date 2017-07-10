Biking enthusiasts can enjoy Mount Washington’s Bike Park starting Friday, July 14th.

The alpine resort has announced that the park will open for daily operations later this week.

The Hawk Six Pack will be spinning for riders from 12 pm – 6 pm daily, extending hours on both Thursday and Saturday nights to 8 pm with an evening ticket option.

Vancouver Island’s only gravity-fed lift-accessed Bike Park, Mount Washington offers trails for all levels of riders.

New to the resort this year is a bike skills area, located right at the base of the lodge. The new area will allow riders to become familiar with features similar to those found in the trail system.

The resort is opening up with 8 trails this summer, and further details can be found at Mount Washington’s website: www.mountwashington.ca.