City of Courtenay crews will be inspecting underground sanitary and storm pipes starting Monday, July 17th.

Technologist – Asset Management Chris Thompson with Public Works says the work will go during the day and after-hours. “We’re going to have crews doing underground pipe inspections on our sanity and storm pipes throughout the city as part of our asset management strategy for capital renewal.”

Thompson says traffic control crews will be near the work sites to direct vehicle flow.

The work is slated to go for the next 6 weeks at different locations around the city.