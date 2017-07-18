BC Premier John Horgan's cabinet was unveiled at a reception at Government House in Victoria on Tuesday (Stacey Brenson)

John Horgan is now Premier of British Columbia.

Horgan took the oath of office Tuesday afternoon and unveiled his new cabinet. The 20-member team includes former NDP leader Carole James as Minister of Finance and Deputy Premier.

Adrian Dix will serve as Minister of Health. Judy Darcy will serve as the Minister of the new Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions, while North Island MLA Claire Trevena will serve in cabinet as Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Horgan’s cabinet is the first in BC history to achieve gender parity, with 10 women named to cabinet and one named minister of state.

An official list of the Members of the Executive council is as follows:

Premier – Hon. John Horgan

Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training – Hon. Melanie Mark

Minister of Agriculture – Hon. Lana Popham

Attorney General – Hon. David Eby

Minister of Children and Family Development – Hon. Katrine Conroy

Minister of State for Child Care – Hon. Katrina Chen

Minister of Citizens’ Services – Hon. Jinny Sims

Minister of Education – Hon. Rob Fleming

Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources – Hon. Michelle Mungall

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy – Hon. George Heyman

Minister of Finance and Deputy Premier – Hon. Carole James

Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development – Hon. Doug Donaldson

Minister of Health – Hon. Adrian Dix

Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation – Hon. Scott Fraser

Minister of Jobs, Trade, and Technology – Hon. Bruce Ralston

Minister of State for Trade – Hon. George Chow

Minister of Labour – Hon. Harry Bains

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions – Hon. Judy Darcy

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing – Hon. Selina Robinson

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General – Hon. Mike Farnworth

Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction – Hon. Shane Simpson

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture – Hon. Lisa Beare

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure – Hon. Claire Trevena

Parliamentary secretaries include: