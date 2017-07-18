John Horgan is now Premier of British Columbia.
Horgan took the oath of office Tuesday afternoon and unveiled his new cabinet. The 20-member team includes former NDP leader Carole James as Minister of Finance and Deputy Premier.
Adrian Dix will serve as Minister of Health. Judy Darcy will serve as the Minister of the new Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions, while North Island MLA Claire Trevena will serve in cabinet as Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.
Horgan’s cabinet is the first in BC history to achieve gender parity, with 10 women named to cabinet and one named minister of state.
An official list of the Members of the Executive council is as follows:
- Premier – Hon. John Horgan
- Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training – Hon. Melanie Mark
- Minister of Agriculture – Hon. Lana Popham
- Attorney General – Hon. David Eby
- Minister of Children and Family Development – Hon. Katrine Conroy
- Minister of State for Child Care – Hon. Katrina Chen
- Minister of Citizens’ Services – Hon. Jinny Sims
- Minister of Education – Hon. Rob Fleming
- Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources – Hon. Michelle Mungall
- Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy – Hon. George Heyman
- Minister of Finance and Deputy Premier – Hon. Carole James
- Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development – Hon. Doug Donaldson
- Minister of Health – Hon. Adrian Dix
- Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation – Hon. Scott Fraser
- Minister of Jobs, Trade, and Technology – Hon. Bruce Ralston
- Minister of State for Trade – Hon. George Chow
- Minister of Labour – Hon. Harry Bains
- Minister of Mental Health and Addictions – Hon. Judy Darcy
- Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing – Hon. Selina Robinson
- Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General – Hon. Mike Farnworth
- Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction – Hon. Shane Simpson
- Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture – Hon. Lisa Beare
- Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure – Hon. Claire Trevena
Parliamentary secretaries include:
- Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness – Jennifer Rice
- Parliamentary Secretary for Poverty Reduction – Mable Elmore
- Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors – Anne Kang
- Parliamentary Secretary for Sport and Multiculturalism – Ravi Kahlon
- Parliamentary Secretary for Technology – Rick Glumac
- Parliamentary Secretary for TransLink – Bowinn Ma