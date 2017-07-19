Travelers will notice some enhanced screening measures now in place at the Comox Valley Airport.

CEO Fred Bigelow says passengers will now have to be prepared to pull out any electronic device on them and power it up if you’re selected for additional screening.

“Everything that’s done in pre-board screening, or screening of luggage is obviously a security issue, ideally with the aim of making these trips as safe as possible,” he says.

Bigelow notes that if your item can’t be turned on, it will not be allowed past the screening checkpoint. Travelers are cautioned to bring all necessary cables and ensure their products can be booted up in case they are selected for additional screening.

More details can be found through the Comox Valley Airport website: comoxairport.com.