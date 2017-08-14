The location of the Kaikash Creek Wildfire, as shown on the BC Wildfire Service map

Containment is increasing on the Kaikash Creek Fire.

The fire broke out last week about 25 kilometres southeast of Telegraph Cove.

Fire Information Officer Nicole Gagnon says the area is holding at 81 hectares in size.

“Today we are looking at 50-percent containment, so that’s 10-percent more than yesterday [Sunday].”

Gagnon says 10 crew and one fire officer are on site today.

“They’ve been able to make some progress. The area that they’re working in is difficult with steep terrain [and] it’s rugged so they’re doing the best they can.”

Gagnon adds that some slight weekend rain overnight on Saturday helped in the fire’s containment.

Meanwhile, 28 new wildfires sparked up across BC over the weekend. Provincial Fire Information Officer Ryan Turcotte says lightning was the cause for many of the new incidents.

He says since April 1st there have been 1003 fires, which have burned over 660,000 hectares of land.

Turcotte says the BC Wildfire Service continues to remind residents to be vigilant, obey all fire bans and report any blazes to their regional fire centres.

In addition, things have cleared up on Vancouver Island and some parts of the mainland.

Island Health and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change have lifted the smoky skies bulletin for Northern Vancouver Island, East Vancouver Island, Greater Victoria, Inland Vancouver Island, Southern Gulf Islands and West Vancouver Island.

For more details on regional air quality, visit: gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.