The Comox Valley RCMP continue to receive reports of stolen bicycles.

Constable Rob Gardner says they’re looking for information on the theft of an electric bike.

“The bike was parked overnight in a fenced outside storage shed located on the 600 block of Comox Road in Comox when stolen. The bike is described as being a white Pedego City Commuter step-through 48-volt bike. It also has a brown single-rider seat and CVRD decals on it.”

Gardner says that over the past week, there have been almost 10 reports of stolen bikes.

Anyone with information about any theft is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime-Stoppers.