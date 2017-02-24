This week is Chamber Week in British Columbia.

CEO of the Comox Valley Chamber of Commerce, Dianne Hawkins, says a lot of work that chambers do happens behind the scenes, so the week is a chance to highlight and raise awareness of some of the work the chamber does to support the community.

Hawkins says the role of the chamber is to provide support and advocate for changes that will help members and the community at large.

Hawkins says recent initiatives from the chamber is the business survey which provides a snap-shot of what’s happening in the Comox Valley.