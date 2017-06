An open house is taking place on the proposed Civic Centre regional office for the Comox Valley Regional District. The RD is proposing to build a new office building next to the school board office.

CAO Russell Dyson says Monday’s open house is a chance for people to check out the design and plans for the new building.

The open house runs Monday, June 12th from 4 PM to 7 PM at the CVRD Boardroom.

Feedback can also be provided through a survey posted on the RD’s website at:¬†comoxvalleyrd.ca.