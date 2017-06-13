NSERC researchers from across the country meet in the Comox Valley

Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada researchers from across the country are in the region this week for their bi-annual gathering.

The industrial research chairs, including North Island College NSERC chair Doctor Stephen Cross, meet every six months to discuss research and share ideas.

There are 30 chairs across Canada working in on applied research in a variety of fields from mining to health to nano-tech.

Cross says that applied research is focused on developing new technologies and approaches to solve issues or problems for industries or companies. He says there are common issues that all researchers face as they work to move applied research forward in their various sectors.

Cross says it was his turn to host and he wanted to time it so the chairs were in town during the B.C. Seafood Festival and Expo so they could see some of the aquaculture work going on here on the B.C. Coast.