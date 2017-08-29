Updated Tuesday, August 29th 2017 at 9:20 AM.

RCMP are seeking witnesses to a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred on Denman Island Sunday night.

Comox Valley RCMP say the incident happened at around 10:50 PM in the 3800 block of Denman Road.

RCMP, Provincial Ambulance Service and the Denman Island Fire Department attended the scene.

The single male occupant, a 37-year-old Denman Island resident, was declared deceased on scene. Comox Valley RCMP say speed appears to have been a factor in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing, with the assistance of the BC Coroners Service and the Vancouver Island Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.

Police have not released any other details, including the make or model of the vehicle involved.

If you have any further details about the incident, contact the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321 and cite file number 2017-12448.