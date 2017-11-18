Pickleball players in the Comox Valley will have their own courts come next summer.

Courtenay Rotary’s Art Meyers says they’ve teamed up with the Comox Valley Pickleball Association (CVPA) to build designated spaces for the sport, separate from local tennis courts.

“They’ve been interfering with the tennis players, according to the tennis players. They’ve [pickleball players] been playing indoor but they need an outdoor facility and they’ve been working very hard to get one,” he says.

“We saw the need, and we needed a project, so we coordinated it with other groups in the community and we’re gonna be underway in the early Spring of the new year.”

He says the exact location hasn’t been announced, but the courts will be in Comox.

“You won’t even be able to see the tennis courts from there and I’m sure that the tennis players will be happy but I know the pickleball players will be happier yet, ’cause there’s been a conflict between the two and they just don’t mix together on the same court.”

Meyers says players will be heavily involved in the project. Construction should be done by next June.