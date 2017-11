The logging truck went off the road 3 kilometres East of Caycuse on Vancouver Island (Google Maps)

TimberWest has confirmed that an employee of a contractor working for the company has died in a logging truck accident.

The truck went off the road into standing water Wednesday morning near the Honeymoon Bay operations next to Lake Cowichan.

TimberWest is working with the RCMP, WorkSafeBC and their contractor on the investigation.

Operations have been suspended out of respect for the deceased and his family, and to provide support to friends and colleagues.