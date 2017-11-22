Huband Park Elementary has received $10,000 to expand their salad bar lunch program

A Courtenay elementary school has received a funding shot to expand a special lunch program.

Huband Park has been given $10,000 from Farm to School BC for their salad bar lunch program.

It gives kids the chance to eat a healthy lunch from local sources every Tuesday. The bar offers a selection of fresh greens and salad toppers.

Its grown from serving about 50 kids per week when it launched in 2013 to serving more than 180 kids per week.

The grant will help with buying new equipment and offer educational opportunities. Ecole Robb Road and Lake Trail Middle School also run a salad bar program, following suit of Huband Park.