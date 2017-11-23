More than 100 SAR volunteers took part in the search for Annette Poitras (courtesy Paul Berry)

Comox Valley Search and Rescue assisted with an important rescue in Coquitlam this week.

56-year-old dog-walker Annette Poitras went missing on Monday afternoon, along with 3 dogs.

Coquitlam SAR took charge, but Comox Valley detachment President Paul Berry says they were able to help in the field and in command.

After a long search, the woman was found safely.

Berry sends a big thank-you to the volunteers, who are not paid for their hard work. He notes there are SAR volunteer crews across the province, including the Sunshine Coast, Campbell River and his Comox Valley unit.

Poitras spent two nights in the rain-drenched wilderness before being found.