Project Watershed is hosting a special event Thursday evening (November 30th) in support of the Kus-kus-sum initiative.

It’s called Unpave Paradise: The Past, Present and Future of Kus-kus-sum. Plans are in place to restore the old Field Saw-Mill site on the Courtenay River to an estuary and riverside forest.

The multi-year $6.5 million project will take out 3.5 hectares of pavement to improve habitat in the area.

It’s a partnership between the City of Courtenay, Project Watershed and K’omoks First Nation.

Admission to the forum is free but donations towards the group’s restoration efforts are accepted.

Their first goal is to raise $100,000 by December 20th. The total target for local fundraising is $500,000 by 2019.

The forum goes at the Stan Hagen Theatre at North Island College starting at 7 o’clock. For more details, check out projectwatershed.ca.