NIC is honouring the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women with a screening of "The Hunting Ground". Photo courtesy North Island College.

COURTENAY, B.C.- Today is the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women.

It was established in 1991 to honour the victims of the 1989 Montreal Massacre. The mass shooting at École Polytechnique in Montreal resulted in 15 deaths, including perpetrator Marc Lépine.

North Island College’s Faculty Association and the North Island Students’ Union are co-hosting two events to raise awareness about gender-based violence across Canada.

The first event begins at noon. It’s a drop-in discussion in the Tyee Lounge. Organizers will share a video selection created by the Ending Violence Association of BC and will share tips on how to be “more than a bystander.”

NIC’s Faculty Association Status of Women Committee Chair Yiling Chow said, “we will discuss ways to be an upstander, a person who takes action particularly when the easiest or often acceptable course is to do nothing.”

At 4:30 PM, you can attend a free screening of “The Hunting Ground”. The documentary is an exposé of rape culture at American college campuses.

Nancy Twynam, NIC’s Associate Director of Student Affairs said, “our goal is to create a safe, inclusive campus environment, free from all forms of violence.”

“NIC is committed to supporting students and staff through our Sexual Violence and Misconduct Policy and ensuring this priority is clear across all campuses.”

The College has a number of professionally-trained counsellors employed to offer support for anyone who has experienced or witnessed sexual violence.